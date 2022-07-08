LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — As of Wednesday (July 6) evening, a tiny orange kitten found wandering all alone along Livingston Parish’s LA-16 has a home, and it’s all thanks to three Louisiana State Troopers.

The kitten, appropriately named Dixie, is a bit of a local celebrity now that Louisiana State Police (LSP) have taken to Facebook to explain how Dixie went from being a stray to becoming part of a family.

LSP says Trooper Williams and Trooper Harris spotted Dixie on LA-16 Wednesday afternoon.

Instead of passing the kitten by, they made the choice to safely rescue Dixie from the roadway, a decision that not only likely saved the kitten, but also prevented a possible crash that could have hurt a driver.

Trooper Williams and a third law enforcement officer, Trooper Fontenot went the extra mile to find and provide a home for Dixie.

LSP praised all three of the troopers for making the rescue and for keeping Louisiana’s highways as safe as possible.

In its Facebook post, LSP also made a request to the community, saying, “Help us protect animals! The Louisiana SPCA has a complaint form if you witness individuals dumping animals. You can report it to http://www.louisianaspca.org/humane-law/ .”