BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Trooper who recently competed in a national competition demonstrated his knowledge and proficiency by earning the event’s top award with the assistance of his teammates.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Master Trooper Tim Guinn is the outstanding officer who attended a week-long training event that culminated in the previously mentioned competition.

The 2022 North American Inspectors Championship (NAIC) in Indianapolis, Indiana took place in August. It involved an inspection competition during which the best law enforcement inspectors from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. represented their various jurisdictions as they received valuable training and then engaged in a final competition against one another for the ultimate title of NAIC Grand Champion.

Guinn’s team was made up of inspectors from Alaska, Utah, Hawaii, Nebraska, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Louisiana, as well as British Columbia.

He and his colleagues were tested on real-world vehicle and driver inspection scenarios and had to appropriately evaluate situations and properly identify violations within recreated roadside inspection scenarios.

Master Trooper Guinn and his team stood out as exceptional and were recognized as the team with the highest combined score out of the five teams that competed.

On its official Facebook page, LSP recognized Guinn’s efforts, saying, “Congratulations Master Trooper Tim Guinn on your award and thank you for being a great ambassador for the Louisiana State Police at this year’s North American Inspectors Championship.”