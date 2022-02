GONZALEZ, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana State Trooper was arrested for domestic violence in Gonzales, La., on Saturday morning.

According to police, 28-year-old Garrett Yetman was involved in an altercation with a woman that turned physical.

Yetman was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.