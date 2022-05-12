BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police welcomed 51 brand new State Troopers to the fold Thursday morning.

The dedicated participants who successfully completed the 100th Cadet Class’s challenging 23-week course reaped the fruitage of their labors during a May 12 graduation ceremony at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre of Performing Arts.

Their training began on December 5 of 2021, and involved instruction related to crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, defensive tactics, fair and impartial policing, ethics in law enforcement and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.

Now that they’ve completed their training and graduated, the new Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10-14 week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

Click here to learn more about becoming a Louisiana State Trooper.