BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police named its newly appointed second-in-command on Monday.

LSP Superintendent Colonel Lamar A. Davis appointed Lieutenant Colonel Chavez Cammon as State Police’s assistant superintendent/chief of staff. Last week, State Police’s former second-in-command, Lt. Colonel Douglas Cain, submitted his request for retirement.

LTC Cammon testified in the April 28th House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene hearing.

A spokesperson from State Police shared the following about LTC Cammon:

Prior to being appointed to Assistant Superintendent/Chief of Staff, LTC Cammon served as the Deputy Superintendent over the Patrol Division. In this capacity, Lt. Colonel Cammon supervised the nine State Police Troops across the state, the Emergency Services Unit to include LSP’s Emergency Operation Center, which is located in Baton Rouge, Crisis Response Operations, the statewide Communications Section, the Department’s Transportation and Environmental Safety Section, DPS Police Mobile Scale Operations, the Air Support Unit, the Criminal Patrols Unit, Honor Guard Operations, Motors, Special Weapons and Tactics Assets, and the Canine Program. Lt. Colonel Cammon began his career with Louisiana State Police in 1999 as a patrol Trooper at Troop B in Kenner. During his career, he served in the Transportation and Environmental Safety Section, Recruiting Section, Governor’s Protective Services Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and the Special Investigations Unit. He also served as Executive Officer to the Deputy Superintendent for the Bureau of Investigations. LTC Cammon served as the Commander of the Internal Affairs Section as well as the Public Affairs / Recruiting Sections. In March of 2020, he was tasked with implementing the security plan for the Medical Monitoring Station in New Orleans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. LTC Cammon is also an instructor for the Department’s Leadership Development Courses. LTC Cammon, a native of New Orleans, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern University New Orleans in Political Science and a Master of Science degree in Executive Public Administration from Southern University Baton Rouge. He has been the recipient of numerous commendations and awards, including the Professional Excellence Award, Unit Citation Award, and Meritorious Service Award. He completed the FBI LEEDA’s three phase Leadership Institute Training and received the Trilogy award. He is a member of FBI LEEDA, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.