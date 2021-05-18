Louisiana State Police issue safety tips for severe storm travel on the road

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LOBDELL, La. — In lieu of torrential rainfall currently deluging the state, and a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police are urging motorists to use extreme caution when driving until storms have cleared.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across much of the central and south Louisiana until Wednesday morning. This may lead to rivers cresting above flood stage, resulting in flooding along state and local roadways.

Aside from not driving after sunset and over roads holding water, additional safety tips include:

Stay Put – Avoid driving in heavy storms unless absolutely necessary. Often, injuries and deaths occur during and in the aftermath of such storms. Sightseers impeding roadways cause obstacles for emergency personnel responding to those in need.

Slow Down – Decrease vehicle speed during inclement weather to avoid hydroplaning and to account for increased stopping time. Periods of heavy rain may necessitate traveling at speeds below the posted speed limits.

Be cautious of high winds – Windy conditions adversely affect all vehicles, particularly high profile vehicles, such as buses and trucks, as well as smaller vehicles such as motorcycles. Gusty wind makes driving difficult, especially when it is rapidly changing in speed and direction.

Do not drive around any barricades – If approaching a road closed barricade do not attempt to proceed with route even if it appears it may be safe.