Louisiana State Police investigating fatal crash in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. —Louisiana State Police are opening an investigation into a deadly dirt bike crash in Ascension Parish.

Authorities say the crash took the life of 19-year-old Everett Scott of Gonzales.

The crash took place on LA Hwy 22, west of LA Hwy 44.

The LSP investigation reports “that Scott was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 on a Honda CFR 250 dirt bike with no headlights” when his dirt bike collided with a Honda Accord going to the opposite direction on LA Hwy 22.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “the driver of the Honda Accord began to make a left turn onto Hemingway Drive. Scott’s dirt bike then impacted the Honda Accord before traveling off of the roadway and coming to final rest.”

Following the crash, Scott received medical attention at a local hospital where he eventually passed away.

The driver of the Honda Accord did not receive injuries from the crash.

Authorities say that the fatal crash is under ongoing investigation at this time.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from both drivers.