CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, July 19, a man died while behind bars at the East Feliciana Parish Jail. Because this was an in-custody death, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Bureau of Investigations has been called to investigate the death.

The LSP says it was shortly after noon when the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office informed them of the passing of 42-year-old Jamie Wisham. Wisham had been arrested over the weekend by the Jackson Police Department and was booked in East Feliciana.

After the arrest on Saturday, Wisham was still behind bars on Tuesday, when he died. Officials say Wisham was transported to an area hospital after showing signs of “medical distress.” According to police, Wisham was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The LSP says this is an open investigation. Additional information will be released as it is obtained.