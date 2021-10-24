Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash that killed Donaldsonville man

PRAIRIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a crash in Ascension Parish that killed a man from Donaldsonville on Saturday.

LSP Troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. and through their investigation, determined that 34-year-old Brandon Chapman was driving a 2018 Honda Accord on I-10 west of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish. For unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

LSP said that Chapman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from Chapman and has been submitted for testing.

LSP wants to remind drivers that wearing a seatbelt increases the chance of surviving a car crash.