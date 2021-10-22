Louisiana State Penitentiary to hold arts and crafts show in December

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Penitentiary will have an arts and crafts show on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the prison. The show takes the place of the annual rodeo event which has not been held in two years due to the pandemic.

“Because of waning infection rates and increasing vaccination rates inside our state prisons, we have been able to reopen prisoner visitation and now are able to open the prison to the public,” Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said. “For two years, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the world-famous Angola Prison Rodeo, which has never happened in the Rodeo’s 57-year history.”

The arts and crafts show is a family event that will include music, food and crafts hand-made by the prison population. Items for sale include jewelry, purses, belts, rocking chairs, tables and more.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday, October 25, and cost five dollars. Children 14-year-old and younger are not allowed to attend but the restriction may be changed. Tickets are required for ages 14 and up. For more information on tickets and updates, follow this link.

“This is going to be a special event, both for our prison population and the general public,” LeBlanc said.