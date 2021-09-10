Louisiana state parks make progress recovering from Hurricane Ida

WESTWEGO, LA – MARCH 16: A view of the closed entrance to Bayou Segnette State Park, which will be used as a possible overflow isolation area for people with suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 16, 2020 in Westwego, Louisiana. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. If you do use, change the COVID-19 reference in the first sentence to coronavirus (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— 50 RV spots are available at St. Bernard State Park, free of charge, through the end of September in response to Hurricane Ida.

“We have made significant progress in cleanup efforts. We have been able to open the RV sites at two state parks to help our fellow Louisianans who are still without power. This was important to us because in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on our resiliency and treating everyone like family,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

At St. Bernard State Park in Braithwaite, the roads have been cleared of fallen trees and there are 50 RV sites available, free of charge, to Louisiana residents still without power following Hurricane Ida. These are sites only and residents will need to have their own RV. The sites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be reserved at the Reserve America reservation website and put in the code RELOCATEBERN or call toll free 1-877-CAMP-N-LA (1-877-226-7652).

Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton has also reopened RV sites to Louisiana residents only. The day-use facilities of the park are available to the public.

Here is a breakdown of the status of affected state parks in the path of Hurricane Ida as of Friday:

Bayou Segnette State Park (Westwego, LA) : The park is currently closed with no electricity, minor flooding within the park grounds, minor damage to the group camps and cabins, and multiple trees down that will need to be removed from the park.

Bogue Chitto State Park (Franklinton, LA) : The cabins are currently closed and being used to house state park cleanup crews from across the state. The RV sites are open to Louisiana residents, and day use of the park is open to the public.

Cypremort Point State Park (Cypremort Point, LA) : Open

Fairview-Riverside State Park (Madisonville, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to flooding issues and massive tree damage that will need to be removed.

Fontainebleau State Park (Mandeville, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to massive tree damage needing removal, flooding, and wave erosion at the beach.



Grand Isle State Park (Grand Isle, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to extensive wind and water damage to the park facilities.

Lake Fausse Point State Park (St. Martinville, LA) : Open

Palmetto Island State Park (Abbeville, LA) : Open

St. Bernard State Park (Braithwaite, LA) : Open; however, RV sites are being utilized for Louisiana residents in affected areas without power.

Tickfaw State Park (Springfield, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to flooding, heavy tree damage that needs to be removed, and structural damage to most buildings and cabins.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks social media on Facebook and Twitter.