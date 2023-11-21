BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the statewide burn ban will be rescinded at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

SFM officials made the decision after consulting with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the National Weather Service.

In August, the SFM decided to place the entire state under a burn ban due to extreme heat and severe drought conditions throughout the summer.

At the end of September, officials altered the burn ban to leave it up to the discretion of individual parishes.

In Southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes already opted out.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminded residents the only items that can be legally burned are vegetation, leaves, tree branches and grass clippings.

These items are not allowed to be burned:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes

