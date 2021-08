Livingston Parish, La. (KLFY) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a woman who has some medical concerns.

She is 33-year-old Erika Lynn Weems.

Erika is described as 5’3″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen along Charlie Watts Road in Livingston, Louisiana.

Her family says she is known to frequent the Lake Charles area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.