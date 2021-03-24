Louisiana Senator introduces resolution to honor Drew Brees

Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. AFP PHOTO TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced a resolution on Wednesday honoring the career and contributions of recently retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“Drew Brees is forever a Saint and a Louisiana hero. His refusal to be beaten on and off the field has inspired a city and state through tough times,” said Kennedy. “On the 20th anniversary of Brees’s success as an NFL quarterback, I join countless Louisianians in honoring this Super Bowl champion.”

The 42-year-old Brees, who wrapped his 20-year NFL career earlier this month on the day of his 15th anniversary signing with the Saints, holds the record for most career passing yards of any NFL quarterback and the most career completions in the league.

Brees led the Saints to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory, claiming the Super Bowl XLIV MVP in the process. Now retired, Brees will transition from the field to the broadcast booth after signing a deal with NBC Sports.

Sen. Kennedy’s resolution text is available here.