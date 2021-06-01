Louisiana Senate is expected to look at possible changes to policing in the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Memorial Day weekend is over and the Louisiana Legislature is getting back to work on Tuesday.

The Louisiana Senate is expected to take up a bill that would ask the State Police Commission to adopt policies that were recommended by a state-run task force.

That task force was created after the death of George Floyd.

Some of the proposed changes that the task force looked at include:

  • Chokeholds
  • No-Knock Warrants
  • Body Camera Policies

Lawmakers in the Louisiana Senate are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. in Room E.

