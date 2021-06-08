Louisiana “Rock star patients” among those recognized at National Cancer Survivor Day celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National Cancer Survivor Day took place on June 6.

The Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge marked this special day by honoring cancer survivors.

The celebration took place on Monday, June 7.

One of those cancer survivors is Charlie Cedotal.

Image courtesy of Hematology Oncology Clinic (Charlie Cedotal)

The Hematology Oncology Clinic is imparting this story about how Cedotal fought off liver cancer.

Charlie Cedotal who was diagnosed 3 years ago with a form of stage 3 liver cancer. After going through several chemo treatments, he wanted to give up. Then met Holly Clegg who gave him the motivation to fight on. “I met Holly Clegg at a book signing and told her I didn’t want to continue on with treatment. She said ‘I am not giving up and neither are you.’ We kept in touch through Facebook and I attended her funeral service. I wear this Team Holly bracelet and remind myself to be grateful everyday.”

Another local survivor is Dawn Ewen.

Image courtesy of Hematology Oncology Clinic (Dawn Ewen)

At the end of last year, Dawn Ewen found out she had breast cancer.

Ewen has nothing but positive things to say about her treatment, “I couldn’t imagine being treated anywhere else. Dr. Miletello makes you feel like you are his only patient.”

The featured image in this story shows two “SUPER ROCK STAR patients.”

All four of the patients in this story had access to ice cream on Monday thanks to Red River Bank.

Image courtesy of Hematology Oncology Clinic