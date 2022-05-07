BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)— Louisiana Right to Life (LARTL) released an official statement in opposition to House Bill 813, which seeks to abolish abortion. The pro-life group said the bill is inconsistent with their mission to protect moms and babies.

LARTL said in a press release that their policy is to hold accountable the individuals performing abortions or selling chemical abortion drugs, and that “abortion-vulnerable women” should not be treated as criminals. The group said HB813 is not consistent with that policy.

Louisiana has a trigger law that would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Since that is the case, LARTL said HB813 is unnecessary and does not exempt women from criminalization.