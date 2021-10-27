Louisiana restaurant holds blood drive to raise money for little girl who was hit by truck after school

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — On October 6, a 9-year-old girl was hit by a truck after getting off the school bus. 9-year-old Isabella Catanza suffers from major injuries and a local restaurant is trying to help raise money to help cover her recovery funds.

Bad Wolf Restaurant and Game Store are holding a blood drive/ fundraiser for Isabella Castanza located at 1454 Woodland Highway in Belle Chasse on Saturday, October 30.

The Blood Center will be accepting blood donations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a bake sale and a parade of prizes to raise money for the family as well as a trunk-or-treat event for children. The trunk-or-treat is free to participate.

The Blood Center will donate money to the family for every unit of blood donated at the event.

These donations will also help to replenish the depleted blood reserves in the area.

Appointments can be made to donate blood here.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted.

“Bad Wolf is and has always been about the community, and we believe in helping those

around us however we can,” said Alicia Dardar, who owns Bad Wolf along with her husband Timothy Dardar. Over the years, Bad Wolf, under the leadership of the Dardars, has raised thousands of dollars for various non-profits, local causes, and community members in need.

Raffle tickets are available online here. Donations can also be made at the same link. If you would like to donate items for the raffle or for the bake sale, please contact Alicia at 504-613-4887.

One hundred percent of all money raised will be given directly to the family of Isabella Costanza.



