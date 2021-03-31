Louisiana Restaurant Association to Mayor Cantrell: ‘Align Orleans Parish with state guidelines now’

METAIRIE, La. — Despite Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards easing COVID-19 restrictions for the state on Tuesday, which lengthened the leash put on bars and restaurants regarding capacity limits and alcohol serving times, the City of New Orleans remains cautious.

However, the Louisiana Restaurant Association, under the guidance of LRA President and CEO Stan Harris, is urging New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell to align with the state’s COVID guidelines, so the local service industry can begin rebuilding and recoup revenue lost due to the year-long global pandemic.

Under Gov. Edwards, Louisiana removed the state’s previous percentage of occupancy restriction and its prior limit on cut-off time for alcohol service. His order retained the mask mandate and six foot social distancing requirements.

“Our hospitality industry was asked to close, operate to-go, delivery or curbside, return to limited capacity and adapt to help flatten the curve and reduce the impact to our hospital capacity,” explained Harris. “We’ve been working recently to encourage our industry team members to embrace the available COVID vaccines to further limit spread of this virus.”

According to Harris, the service industry should now be rewarded for New Orleans’ success in limiting the spread of COVID thanks to the cooperation of the restaurants, bar and hotels through their food and beverage outlet.

“It is now time to allow these businesses to enjoy the same approach to COVID mitigation our other 63 parishes in the State are allowed to follow,” said Harris.