Louisiana residents get free ‘ART & AC’, courtesy of The Helis Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This Sunday, and every Sunday in July, The Helis Foundation is giving Louisiana residents a chance to enjoy free admission to the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and the Contemporary Arts Center.

This initiative is an extension of The Helis Foundation’s Art for All program, which provides free admission to New Orleans’ beloved cultural institutions year-round.

Residents who visit will also receive some giveaways while in attendance.

Online tickets are recommended but not required.

Tickets are available for Louisana residents only and do not include entry to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden.