Louisiana representative among congressmen joining Trump for visit to Mexican border

McALLEN, Tx. (KLFY) — Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins said on Twitter this morning that he will be joining a Republican delegation with former U.S. Pres. Donald Trump to visit the Mexican border on Wednesday.

I’ll be joining President Trump at the border in McAllen, TX this week to discuss strategic plans for restoring order and protecting America’s sovereignty through solid law enforcement. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) June 28, 2021

Politico.com reported last week that around a dozen members of the Republican Study Committee will join the former president for the trip. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the committee, bashed current Pres. Joe Biden for the current migration situation at the border.

“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history,” Banks said in a statement. “That’s why the RSC has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also expected to attend, according to Politico.