MAUI, Hawaii (WGNO) — A team with the Louisiana Red Cross traveled to Maui to assist with wildfire recovery efforts.

A team flew to the island this weekend. Five people are there now, and four more are standing by.

More than 100 Red Cross volunteers are there from cities across the country, providing shelter, food and other supplies that people without homes need to start to recover from this disaster.

“We’re providing comfort, providing care. Really. We’re on the ground, providing hope. Now, when you lose everything, you have nowhere to go. It’s kind of like a hurricane. They’re in shock, wondering where they’re going to find help and what their next where their next meal is, where their next bed is going to be. And that’s what we’re doing,” said Louisiana Red Cross CEO Shawn Schulze.

He said there is at least one shelter open right now. The Louisiana Red Cross is also asking any other volunteers that want to help out to contact their team.

