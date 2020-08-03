Louisiana receives $6M in funding to help combat drug abuse

Well, we’ll be beginning to sound like broken records given consecutive blazing high temperatures each afternoon this week!

Today, we were just a single degree away from our standing one set August 3, 1978.

Earlier, New Orleans International Airport reached 96 degrees, and that same trend remains within our forecast for 24 more hours.

Based off of ridging high pressure, conditions stay excessively hot with afternoon heat indices in the 100-105 range through at least Thursday.

Any brief relief will come alongside scattered thunderstorm development, threatening scattered rain in neighborhoods, lightning, gusty winds, etc. Have ways you can receive watch information on hand.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, as National Hurricane Center Meteorologists currently monitor no development chances these next five days.