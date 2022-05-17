NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 16, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced multiple disaster aid grants were to be awarded to Louisiana.

The grants total more than $38 million, and will be spread in the following ways:

$15,005,039 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

$9,435,701 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

$7,684,271 to Lafourche Parish for right-of-way debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.

$1,817,266 to the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,757,602 to the town of Grand Isle for right-of-way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.

$1,463,631 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,205,833 to Lake Charles for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Delta.

Regarding the grants, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee said, “This $38.3 million will help south Louisiana families clear debris and recover from the damage of Hurricanes Ida, Laura, and Delta.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) also commented on the funding, saying, “Louisiana communities are still picking the pieces after years of natural disasters. This funding helps families recover and prepare for future hurricanes.”