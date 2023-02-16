BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Legendary musician Huey Pierce Smith, also known as Huey “Piano” Smith, died Monday, Feb. 13 at the age of 89, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

A New Orleans native who later moved to Baton Rouge, Smith was widely known for his 1957 hit, “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu.”

He made his mark on the local and worldwide music scene as “a principal figure in the 1950s rock and roll that became known as the New Orleans sound,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

By the 1990s, Smith had retired from his profession as a musician to shift his focus to his newfound faith as a of Jehovah’s Witness.

He is survived by his wife Margaret, their children, grandchildren and many other relatives.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.