RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools.

According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565.

Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary School and Delhi Middle School. Richland Parish School Board reported the grants would give Delhi Elementary $68,027 and Delhi Middle $53,538.

In 2020, the energy-efficient program grants awarded the board $219,876 that supported upgrades at Rayville Elementary School, Rayville Junior High School and Rayville High School.

Special thanks to Manager of Transportation and Maintenance, Stephen Dupont, for oversight of the grant submission process. Richland Parish School Board