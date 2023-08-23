SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is the ‘day of action’ for Power the Polls, as they search for the next generation of workers and are willing to pay a handsome sum.

Power the Polls is the nation’s leading poll worker recruitment organization, aiming to ‘recruit the next generation of poll workers to ensure safe and fair elections for all voters.’

The 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial election will be held to elect the next Louisiana’s next governor and many other state and local seats on October 14th.

Power the Polls, states that on Election Day, Caddo and Bossier Parish workers can make up to $350 for a full day’s work.

“It’s exciting to see there are no off years in democracy, and it’s exciting to see folks all across the country, including Louisana, wanting to sign up,” says the National Program Manager for Power the Polls, Marta Hanson.

Hanson says serving as a poll worker is the most effective and non-partisan thing an everyday person can do to support our democracy.

“It our national day of action to recruit the next generation, which is our national day of action to recruit the next generation of Poll Workers, and get workers to sign up and support their communities,” says Hanson.

Hours:

Federal election: 5:30 a.m., State election: 6:30 a.m. – approximately 8 p.m.

Compensation:

Election Day: $50 to $350

Early Voting: $150 per day [8 am – after polls close at 6 pm.]

Absentee Worker: $150 per meeting

Work Requirements:

Minimum Age: 17 years old

Complete training – In-person training typically lasts for approximately 1-1.5 hours.

Complete a test at the end of training.

“On Saturday elections, it’s a 12-to-13-hour day. But it helps keep elections free and fair. If there aren’t enough poll workers, people must wait hours in long lines to cast their votes,” says Louisiana Poll Commissioner Courtney Baker.

Hanson says Power the Polls is seeking “young folks who have ‘tech-fluency,’ who can help troubleshoot voting machines and work their way around a tablet, and also folks who are bilingual.”

It’s not just handing out “I voted” stickers.

‘Poll workers typically work a long day (although early voting locations may have shorter shifts). In most cases, there will be an election official or an experienced poll worker to report to. Depending on when polls open and how close a poll worker lives to the polling station, they can expect a very early morning’ states Power the Poll’s Day in the Life of A Poll Worker document.

The 2022 Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) reported that 54.1% of jurisdictions had a ‘difficult’ or ‘very difficult’ time recruiting poll workers.

According to the EAC’s U.S. Election Assistance Commission State-by-State Compendium, Election Worker Laws & Statues in Louisiana, the State Poll Worker Registration is a requirement by law.

Their Facebook handle is @HelpAmericaVoteBeAPollWorker, and their X is @beapollworker

For more information and to find your local jurisdiction, go to Power the Polls.

