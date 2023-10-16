NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said the OMV is offering Louisianians a year of free enrollment to the LifeLock Standard identity protection service.

OMV officials said Louisiana residents impacted by the MoveIT data breach have until the end of October to enroll in the LifeLock service.

The membership will offer free protection for one year, and residents must enroll by Oct. 31.

They said the OMV is offering the free enrollment as part of an effort to help protect residents against identity theft and fraud following the cyberattack.

OMV officials said all residents involved in the cyberattack should review their financial statements and credit reports and report any suspicious activity.

They also provided steps residents can take to protect themselves against the risk of identity theft:

Freeze your credit

Change all passwords

Protect your tax refund and returns with the Internal Revenue Service

Check your Social Security benefits

Report suspected identity theft

Monitor additional government benefits

For more information and to enroll in the LifeLock Standard identity protection service, visit the NextSteps website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts