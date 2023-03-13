BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles can handle a lot of driving-related issues. But you want to make sure you drop by when the OMV is open and that if you need to make an appointment in advance, you’ve done so correctly.

Hours

The OMV’s address is 7701 Independence Boulevard and it’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. But keep in mind that it closes every weekday from noon until 1 p.m. for a lunch break.

Monday 8 a.m. – Noon 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday 8 a.m. – Noon 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. – Noon 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday 8 a.m. – Noon 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. – Noon 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

How to book an appointment

Step One: Click here for OMV’s appointment webpage.

Step Two: On the upper right-hand corner of the webpage, click the gray button that says “Book Appointment.”

Step Three: A list of OMV locations will appear. Select the Baton Rouge location.

Step Four: Review the list of services and choose the one you need.

Step Five: Choose the date and time that works best for you.

Step Six: Enter all of the information required and then click the button that says, “Finalize Appointment” at the bottom of the page.

After following each step, be sure to show up on time for your appointment with all of the necessary paperwork.

Online Services

You don’t need to go to the OMV for every single issue. There are some concerns you can take care of by visiting OMV’s website.

If you need a fairly simple service, then you can just go to OMV’s website and take care of it online. That website is www.expresslane.org.

Services that can be addressed online include:

Driver’s license renewals

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplication of DL/ID cards

Duplications and replacements of vehicle registrations

LA Wallet needs

CDL Medical Certificate information

Cancellation of license plates

Click here for more information about the OMV.