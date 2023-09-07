BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — May 7, 2025, may seem like it is far away, but that is when you will be required to have a REAL ID. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is highlighting the REAL ID enforcement date and asking residents to not procrastinate when it comes to being compliant.

“All Louisiana residents should review the REAL ID requirements and plan accordingly. Do not wait until the last minute. Now is the time to prepare for the May 2025 enforcement date,” said OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “

A Louisiana REAL ID will have a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner. If you do not have a REAL ID when the enforcement date arrives, you will need another form of identification to get through airport security checkpoints.

“A valid passport or another acceptable form of federal identification will be accepted to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants,” according to the Louisiana OMV.

The state OMV said residents need to visit an OMV field office of Public Tag Agent location to get a REAL ID.

Before you head out to your local OMV field office, set up an appointment at Louisiana OMV. If you have any questions about REAL ID, click here.

The Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to get a REAL ID in December of 2022.

