BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Services are at a standstill at all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices because of a “statewide network outage.” Louisiana OMV released this statement with details about the ongoing situation.

Due to a statewide network outage affecting all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. There is no estimated time for restoration available. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will provide regular updates on www.expresslane.org and OMV social media platforms.

Any updates on this ongoing situation will be provided on their website.

