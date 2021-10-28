Louisiana Oil & Gas Association mourning the loss of founder’s wife in car accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The founder and former president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association is recovering after a car accident on I-12.

Former LOGA President Don Briggs was hurt and his wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning near Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, “Don Briggs’ wife Nannette, aged 77, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by Tangipahoa officials.”

Don Briggs was transported to a hospital after the accident.

Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Mike Moncla released this statement after the deadly accident:

“I am very saddened to hear of Nannette’s passing yesterday morning. Don has not only been a titan in the Louisiana oil and gas industry, but a close friend to me and my family. While we are relieved Don escaped without severe injuries, our thoughts and prayers go out to Briggs family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Nanette. We will continue to update the public on Don’s condition as well as information on funeral proceedings.” Don Briggs founded the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association (formerly LIOGA) in 1992. His son, Gifford, was the president of LOGA from 2018 to 2020.