Louisiana officials remember 9/11

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It has been 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attack. Many local and state officials took the time to remember a day the country will never forget.

U.S Senator Bill Cassidy issued the following video address recognizing the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, 2001.

“To the patriots, who brought justice to those who plotted and executed the attacks, and who protected us from further attacks to their families who supported these servicemen and women and those in the clandestine services—we humbly thank you,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The full transcript is below.

“Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The tragedy of the attack, the heroism of the first responders, the unity of the American people, we will never forget.

But as we all know, this 9/11 occurs after a disastrous withdrawal from Kabul.

To the patriots, who brought justice to those who plotted and executed the attacks, and who protected us from further attacks, to their families who supported these service men and women and those in the clandestine services—we humbly thank you.

Before deployment, during and afterwards, you endured the uncertainty, and in some cases, the tragedy of the consequences of war. There are children who never met their father. There are those whose parents survive with wounds which forever change their relationship. We will support you.

America has not seen another 9/11 because of you.

I know the recent events in Afghanistan have left many angry. These decisions do not diminish the nobility to your actions. There are enduring benefits for our country, the Afghani people, and the cause of freedom.

There will never be a war to end all wars. But there was a war which removed the threat of airplanes crashing into buildings here in the United States. You fought it. You won it. We will never forget.”

In a tweet, Governor John Bel Edwards said:

“As the @LANationalGuard continues to assist citizens of our great state during the recovery from Hurricane Ida, we pause to remember those who perished in the 9/11 attacks and honor those who defend our freedoms both here and abroad.“

As the @LANationalGuard continues to assist citizens of our great state during the recovery from Hurricane Ida, we pause to remember those who perished in the 9/11 attacks and honor those who defend our freedoms both here and abroad. #lagov #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/FBTxBUFg7w — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 11, 2021

He also said, “On the 20th anniversary, and on behalf of the great state of Louisiana, I thank each Soldier and Airmen of the Louisiana National Guard for taking the oath to preserve the freedoms of our nation and Protect What Matters.”

On the 20th anniversary, and on behalf of the great state of Louisiana, I thank each Soldier and Airmen of the Louisiana National Guard for taking the oath to preserve the freedoms of our nation and Protect What Matters. #lagov #NeverForget — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 11, 2021

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also tweeted in remembrance.

She said, “Today, we honor the victims who lost their lives and the heroes who helped save lives. We hold dear our soldiers who are continuously fighting on the front lines. We will #NeverForget 9/11.”

Today, we honor the victims who lost their lives and the heroes who helped save lives 🙏💪



We hold dear our soldiers who are continuously fighting on the front lines.



We will #NeverForget 9/11 pic.twitter.com/9Fcnpdd5bH — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 11, 2021