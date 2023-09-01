NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the help of the Louisiana National Guard, more than 1.1 million gallons of water have been dropped to combat wildfires across several western Louisiana parishes.

According to LANG, Emergency Management Assistance Compact helicopter crews began water-drop missions on Aug. 23. Operations are continuing in Beauregard, Sabine and Vernon parishes, all in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and local agencies.

Efforts are carried out through the use of bambi buckets drawing water from any open water source in a remote area and dropping it onto the flames.

“As with any state of emergency, the LANG is prepared to provide support to civilian authorities throughout Louisiana to protect key assets and ensure the health and public safety of the citizens of Louisiana,” said Major Darren Herring Jr.

With support from the Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas National Guard, a rotation of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook helicopters have provided over 385 flight hours since the mission was activated.

