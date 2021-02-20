Louisiana mayor hopeful water pressure situation clearing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials Saturday confirmed the deaths of two more people as a result of severe winter conditions, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to five.

The Louisiana Department of Health said a 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper where they were staying in Avoyelles Parish.  

Safely heating homes is just one issue Louisiana residents and others are handling as a result of the severe weather.

Both north and south Louisiana are dealing with water system challenges too.  

But Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is hopeful water pressure should be restored to most of his city by Sunday.

