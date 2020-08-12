Louisiana man wanted on domestic abuse charges including strangling a pregnant woman

by: Michael Scheidt

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man wanted for domestic abuse.

32-year-old Nathan Batiste is on the run and facing multiple charges including:

  • Domestic abuse battery
  • Strangulation of pregnant victim
  • Attempted first-degree feticide
  • Aggravated burglary

If you have any information about the location of Nathan Batiste, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

