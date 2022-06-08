MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 27, 2021, a motorist dispatched authorities that a motor vehicle accident took place in LaSalle Parish, La. Upon arrival at the scene, the motorist advised law enforcement that he was traveling near a sharp curve when he noticed a blue SUV coming around the curve at high speed.

Joshua McGee

The motorist made an abrupt turn into the opposite lane to avoid a collision and the other vehicle hit a tree and went into a ditch. Once the motorist returned to the crash site, he asked the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Ray Webb McGee, if he was okay.

According to the motorist, McGee insured him that he was fine; however, he did not want the motorist to call authorities due to McGee being released from jail shortly before the accident. The motorist then attempted to offer McGee to sit in his vehicle due to the inclement weather.

McGee asked the motorist if he could bring his firearm with him. After the motorist asked McGee to not bring the firearm, McGee was seen throwing the firearm into a nearby wooded area.

McGee was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. On June 3, 2022, McGee was sentenced to five years in federal prison.