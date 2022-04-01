PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — Charles Burbank, 38, of New Orleans, is currently in the Assumption Parish Jail after accepting a plea agreement.
The plea agreement lead to Burbank pleading guilty to these charges:
- DWI 4th Offense
- Driving Under Suspension
- No Vehicle Registration
“This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with a 2020 DWI arrest,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The incident which led to the arrest took place in March of that year.
APSO received a report about a driver who might be impaired in Pierre Part.
A trooper was able to locate Burbank and “detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Burbank’s breath,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The 38-year-old confessed to drinking prior to the traffic stop.
Sobriety tests were conducted and Burbank was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
A blood test at that location produced a result of “.157 g% which is nearly twice the legal limit.” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
From there, Burbank was transported to jail.
APSO says, “Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Burbank was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.”