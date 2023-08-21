RAPIDES PARISH (KLFY) — A Forest Hill man was killed in a Rapides Parish crash.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 113 near East River Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling south on Hwy. 113 and for unknown reason, ran off the roadway and hit a large tree. After hiting the tree, the vehicle caught on fire. Identification of the vehicle is still pending.

The driver, Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza, 64, was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts