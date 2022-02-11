LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A man from Springfield died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Terry Hoover, 62, was killed around 6:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 444 west of LA Hwy 63.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, “the crash occurred as Hoover was traveling east on LA Hwy 444 in a 2013 GMC Sierra.”

The second vehicle involved in this crash was a 2016 Ford F-250.

Prior to the crash, that pickup truck was hauling a trailer and heading in the opposite direction on LA Hwy 444.

LSP says, “For reasons still under investigation, Hoover entered the westbound lane of LA Hwy 444 and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.”

At some point the two trucks collided which led to Hoover’s vehicle being pushed off the road and eventually overturning.

Hoover was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred but was still declared dead at the scene.

LSP says, “The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.”

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results from both drivers involved in this crash.