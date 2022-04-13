OAKDALE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was alerted to a member of the community possibly having a lot of meth.

Further investigation led to narcotics agents gaining the ability to search the home of Bruce Traylor.

“Traylor was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms,” according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office

APSO details some of what was found at the residence below:

Around 1.6 pounds of meth worth $47,000

$2655.00 cash

Traylor was arrested and taken to the Allen Parish Detention Center.

The Oakdale man is charged with Manufacture/Distribution of CDS II, Possession of CDS, Schedule 1, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a firearm with CDS, Resisting an Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Violation of Uniform CDS Law; Drug Free Zone and Possession of Firearm/Felon.

Bond is set at $221,500 for Bruce Traylor.