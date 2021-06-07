Louisiana man faces rape charges after allegedly luring child into home with the promise of candy

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A Pierre Part man is facing rape charges after luring then sexually assaulting a child in his home.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began the investigation as a possible kidnapping before learning that the suspect allegedly committed multiple sex crimes.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that the child was lured by 32-year-old suspect Richard Paul Allemond, Jr., with the promise of providing candy.

Allemond was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility.

The 32-year-old man faces these charges:

  • First Degree Rape
  • Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
  • Sexual Battery

Allemond’s bond is set at $500,000.

This investigation remains ongoing.

