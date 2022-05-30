RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Louisiana died Saturday while driving in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 20-year-old Aaron Bostick, of Bastrop, Lousiana, was driving a 1994 GMC westbound on Interstate 70.

The KHP says Bostick lost control of his car two miles east of U.S. Highway 281 just before 3:20 p.m., which caused him to veer left and cross the median onto eastbound Interstate 70.

Bostick was then hit by a 2016 International semitrailer.

Bostick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP online crash log states he was wearing a seatbelt.