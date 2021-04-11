Louisiana man charged after threating violence over eviction

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — A northeast Louisiana man has been charged with terrorizing after he threatened to blow up houses and shoot police if a landlord tried to evict him.

The News Star of Monroe reports 52-year-old Willie James Henderson Jr. was arrested Thursday.

He remained jailed Sunday.

Warrants filed by the West Monroe and Monroe police departments show a letter was hand-delivered Wednesday to a Monroe business threatening anyone who might try to evict someone from Henderson’s West Monroe home.

The note said anyone who tried to evict Henderson would be killed and said Henderson was “armed to the teeth and so ready for all of you.”