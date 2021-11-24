Louisiana man arrested on obscenity charge after posting lewd material to sheriff’s office Facebook

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roy Sturgis

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on Tuesday after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they received a number of “sexually explicit private messages, videos, and photos” on their Facebook page.

Roy Sturgis, 28, of Breaux Bridge, faces a charge of obscenity after he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center without bond.

Capt. Ginny Higgins said the department’s Facebook page started receiving the lewd media on Nov. 19 shortly before 10:30 p.m. An investigation followed, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued.

“Although we encourage interaction from the public on our Facebook, please note that this type of communication will not be tolerated,” stated Higgins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News