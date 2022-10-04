WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) — According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity.

Issac W. Mullins, 21, of Westlake, faces an obscenity charge after exposing himself on Sampson St., according to CPSO.

CPSO said that Mullins was driving next to the victim, honked at her, and then exposed himself.

He was arrested on Sept. 30 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Mullins has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.