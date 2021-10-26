Louisiana man arrested after a gun was pulled in a father and son dispute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of East Puckett Lake Road in reference to a welfare concern.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who mentioned that his son, 41-year-old Bennett Stephen Jones, charged at him earlier in the day by a aluminum pole. The victim stated that he ran into his residence, a grabbed a firearm in order to stop Jones from chasing him.

Once deputies made contact with Jones, he stated that he asked his father for a phone’s security code when his father pointed a shotgun at him. According to deputies, Jones mentioned that he never attempted to hit his father with anything.

Jones was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.