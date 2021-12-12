Louisiana man admits to lighting own trailer, car on fire

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Scott man admitted to intentionally setting his mobile home and vehicle on fire this morning and was issued a misdemeanor summons, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Lazaro Paneque-Garrido, 48, was found by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies walking on a nearby street after the fire at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on Roper Dr. He faces a summons for setting an illegal burn.

Sonnier said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 10 a.m. this morning, finding both the vehicle and home in flames. While firefighters were quickly able to control the fire, the home and vehicle were judged a “total loss” due to fire and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Units from Duson and Carencro Fire Departments responded to assist with extinguishment, while Lafayette Fire Investigators conducted the investigation.