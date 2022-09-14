Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge did interact sexually with the 12-year-old.

The Sunshine man was taken to the Ascension Parish Jail after his arrest.

The 39-year-old was charged with one count of 1st Degree Rape and two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said that an Ascension Parish Grand Jury recently indicted Derrick Lodge for Sexual Assault of a Child.