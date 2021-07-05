Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speaking about ‘restoring public trust’ in the Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is holding a news conference on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m.

The news conference is going to focus on “ongoing controversies with the Louisiana State Police Department and the next steps to restore public trust,” according to the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

In May of this year, one of those controversies was addressed by the Louisiana State Police with the release of all body-cam footage relating to the Ronald Greene investigation.

The news conference is taking place inside the Louisiana State Capitol.

We will stream the news conference in the video player above.